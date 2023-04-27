Here are the seven streets in Sheffield where the highest number of robbery reports were reported to the police in February 2023.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the seven worst streets in the city for robberies.

The Star has compared the figures from South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Under the Theft Act 1968, robbery is defined as theft with force, or with the threat of force, meaning that those who carry out robberies or attempted robberies threaten, or inflict, violence upon against those they intend to steal from.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

Robbery reports The seven Sheffield streets pictured are the locations where South Yorkshire Police received the highest number of robbery reports in February 2023

On or near High Street, Sheffield city centre: 3 reports of robbery The highest number of reports of robbery in Sheffield in February 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Street, Sheffield city centre, with 3

On or near Warley Road, Manor Fields: 2 reports of robbery The joint second-highest number of reports of robbery in Sheffield in February 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Warley Road, Manor Fields, with 2

On or near The Nook, Crookes: 2 reports of robbery The joint second-highest number of reports of robbery in Sheffield in February 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near The Nook, Crookes, with 2