New police appeal over Rotherham child sex abuse investigation with over 1,000 victims identified

National Crime Agency officers today launched a new appeal for potential victims to come forward as part of Operation Stovewood, their investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse in and around Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

And officers have warned that they expect to see more people charged in connection with the investigation this year, with 200 suspects having been arrested so far.

Police have now identified 1,000 victims of the Rotherham child sex abuse scandal – and are appealing for more to come forward.

The appeal will see a series of appeals on social media, plus leaflets and posters placed in community and public buildings around the Rotherham area.

Philip Marshall, the NCA’s Senior Investigating Officer for Operation Stovewood, said: “Our work at Operation Stovewood continues with more than 30 investigations underway and over one thousand nominated victims identified.

“It is a lengthy and complex process and we expect our work to continue for some years yet.

“As an Agency we are determined to do everything in our power to reach out to those victims or witnesses who are yet to come forward, and that is what this new appeal is all about.

“We recognise that this can be, for some, a difficult step to take but I offer reassurance to victims that they will be listened to and offered the appropriate support by the NCA and our partners.”

Operation Stovewood is the single largest law enforcement investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse in the UK.

It has so far seen more than 200 suspects arrested, with 20 people convicted and jail terms totalling almost 250 years handed down.

More charges are expected to be brought in 2022.

Mr Marshall added: “Our three key objectives remain; focusing on the victims, identifying and bringing offenders to justice, and rebuilding public confidence.

“More than 200 officers are working on Operation Stovewood, and they are as determined as ever to meet those objectives and get the best possible outcome for those victims.”