New mini-documentary reveals true horror of Edlington torture brothers case
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is 15 years ago that two brothers tortured two young boys in the village of Edlington in Doncaster - an attack which shocked the country.
Two brothers, aged 10 and 11 at the time, kicked, punched and stamped on their victims, throttled and cut them, sexually humiliated the boys, hit them with branches and stones and dropped part of an old ceramic sink onto one of their heads.
A new mini-documentary about the case can be viewed on Shots! TV.
Watch the true crime episode here.
The brothers put cigarettes into wounds and tried to burn one of the young boys, who were both left covered in blood, after 90 minutes of 'prolonged, sadistic violence'.
One of the victims pleaded with his attackers to be allowed to die in a desperate bid to end his ordeal.
And police officers who dealt with the case were offered counselling afterwards.
The attackers spent six years in custody following the violence they inflicted and just before the younger brother turned 18, when they could have both been named by the media for the first time, they were granted lifelong anonymity. It is understood they have new identities.
The pair were freed and granted “truly exceptional” lifelong anonymity when it was ruled both were “committed to the path of rehabilitation”.
The High Court granted lifelong anonymity on the grounds the brothers would be “at serious risk of attack” if named.
When they were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court, Judge Justice Keith said the pair got a 'real kick out of hurting and humiliating' their victims.
The court heard they had grown up in a 'toxic' home environment of 'routine aggression, violence and chaos' before moving to Edlington to live with foster carers.
The brothers admitted causing their victims grievous bodily harm with intent and other offences.