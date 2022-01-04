New court date set for Derbyshire duo charged over death of a baby in Chesterfield
A man and a woman charged with the murder of a ten-month-old boy found unresponsive at a Chesterfield house are set to appear before a judge next month.
Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 21, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Christmas Eve.
The court appearance came a year after paramedics were called to a house in Old Whittington in the early hours of Christmas Day 2020 after reports that a ten-month-old boy was unresponsive.
The baby, Finley Boden, was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.
Boden and Marsden were remanded to prison and were next due to appear before Derby Crown Court today – however their case has now been adjourned until February 4.
Both Stephen Boden, 29, of Barrow Hill, and Shannon Marsden, 21, of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and two counts of neglect.