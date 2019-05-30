New CCTV released of gang of robbers targeting vulnerable pensioners in Sheffield

A man and two women have been captured on CCTV near to three separate robberies – targeting OAPs ages 97, 88 and 79 – which have taken place over a two month period.

Do you know these people?

Detectives are appealing to the public to trace the gang as they believe they hold vital information information about the incidents.

The first robbery occurred Wednesday, April 3, at 3:40pm when an 88-year-old woman entered the Moor Market in Sheffield.

The victim, who uses a walker, was heading towards the public toilets when she was approached by an unknown man and woman who appear to have followed her in to the market.

The man asked the victim for bus information however after the man and woman left the victim realised her handbag had been stolen.

CCTV footage later shows the woman walking out of the toilet area and putting what is believed to be the victim’s bag over her shoulder.

A similar incident was reported on Saturday, May 19, at 11:50am when a 97-year-old man entered Marks and Spencer at Fargate, Sheffield.

Again, it’s believed the victim was followed into the store.

As the victim walks through the store, it is believed that the man purposely fell into the victim - pushing him towards a pillar.

CCTV footage then shows a woman appearing to steady the pensioner by taking hold of his arm.

She is captured appearing to take the victim’s wallet from his pocket.

The wallet was later found by a member of the public, missing £200.

CCTV shows a second woman standing a small distance away on each occasion.

Officers are keen to speak to the man and women, who were seen to leave the area and head towards the Sheffield Interchange.

A third incident was reported on Saturday, May 25, when a 79 year-old woman was approached by a man and two woman.

On this occasion, the man asked the victim for directions and asked her to show him on his phone.

While the victim was trying to help the man, it is believed that the two females searched the victims bag.

However, a witness spotted what was happening and challenged the group who then fled the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers believe that the three incidents are connected and are keen to identify and speak to the man and two women as part of their enquiries. Do you know them?”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 803 of May 15.