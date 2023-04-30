A man is in hospital with life-threatening head injuries following a crash on a major road in Sheffield last night.

Emergency services were called to Hoyle Street, just beyond Netherthorpe Road, near Sheffield city centre, yesterday, Saturday, April 29, to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian. Police said a black Volkswagen Passat was reportedly travelling along Hoyle Street, near the Shalesmoor tram stop, towards the roundabout at the junction with Shalesmoor, when it was in a collision with a pedestrian who was crossing the road at around 10.55pm.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, sustained head injuries which police said are believed to be life-threatening, and police said this morning that he remained in hospital. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it sent two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle, and a man in his 40s was taken to Northern General Hospital with major trauma injuries. The road was closed for several hours before reopening this morning.

South Yorkshire Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch. Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who was driving past and may have captured what happened on their dash cam.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1187 of April 29. You can also contact the force online, and dash cam footage can be emailed to [email protected], with the incident number in the subject line.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting Crimestoppers-uk.org.