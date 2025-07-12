Nether Edge: Police patrol Sheffield neighbourhood after intruder threatens woman, amid 'wanted man' fears
South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that they are investigating an incident on Thursday, when an intruder broke into a house on Vincent Road, Nether Edge.
Now residents say they are in fear after reports locally that a ‘wanted man’ has been in their area, who locals say they believe has been caught on closed circuit television cameras.
South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “On Thursday (10 July) at 4.01pm, we received reports of a burglary in Vincent Road, Sheffield.
“It is reported a man gained entry to a house and threatened a woman inside the house with a knife. The woman was not injured and the man left the property before officers arrived.”
The senior police officer in charge of the Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team, Inspector Katie Hammond, confirmed patrols were being stepped up in the area.
She said: "We understand incidents of this nature is likely to cause concern in the local area and there will be additional patrols taking place to reassure members of the community.
"An investigation has been launched with enquiries ongoing and I would urge anyone with concerns or queries to get in touch with our officers while they are out on patrol."
Residents say they are fearful that there has been a wanted man on the loose in their area, and claim pictures of him have been captured on local CCTV cameras on properties in the area.
One woman told The Star: "We are all afraid and have been told by police to lock doors and windows.
“He is still out there according to South Yorkshire Police. The police need to communicate and up their game."