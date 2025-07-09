Nether Edge: Man threatened with bat in robbery attempt in Sheffield in middle of day
It is reported that at around 3.20pm on Saturday, May 31, a man was threatened with a bat on Byron Road in Nether Edge, and was tripped over as he left the scene, suffering minor injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have released e-fit images of two men who may be able to help.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise either of these men?
“If you can help, you can pass information to us by calling 101 or getting in touch via our website.
Don’t miss out on the city’s biggest stories with our daily newsletter, which highlights the latest news. From breaking news to crime, business, local politics, sport and more.
“Please quote incident number 597 of 31 May 2025 when you get in touch.
“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
“Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”