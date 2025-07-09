Nether Edge: Man threatened with bat in robbery attempt in Sheffield in middle of day

Police are searching for two people after reports of an attempted robbery in the middle of the day.

It is reported that at around 3.20pm on Saturday, May 31, a man was threatened with a bat on Byron Road in Nether Edge, and was tripped over as he left the scene, suffering minor injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have released e-fit images of two men who may be able to help.

Police have released e-fits of two people they'd like to speak to after reports of an attempted robbery in the middle of the day.placeholder image
Police have released e-fits of two people they'd like to speak to after reports of an attempted robbery in the middle of the day. | SYP/Google

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise either of these men?

“If you can help, you can pass information to us by calling 101 or getting in touch via our website.

“Please quote incident number 597 of 31 May 2025 when you get in touch.

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

“Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

