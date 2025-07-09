Police are searching for two people after reports of an attempted robbery in the middle of the day.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is reported that at around 3.20pm on Saturday, May 31, a man was threatened with a bat on Byron Road in Nether Edge, and was tripped over as he left the scene, suffering minor injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have released e-fit images of two men who may be able to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have released e-fits of two people they'd like to speak to after reports of an attempted robbery in the middle of the day. | SYP/Google

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Do you recognise either of these men?

“If you can help, you can pass information to us by calling 101 or getting in touch via our website.

“Please quote incident number 597 of 31 May 2025 when you get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

“Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”