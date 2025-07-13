Police have issued a major update on the search for a man, spotted in Sheffield after going missing from prison.

Police launched a search for Neil Trennan, after he failed to return to prison in Lincolnshire, after being released for a day under licence.

But this afternoon officers have announced that he has been found, following a major search, and was arrested today.

Lincolnshire Police said in a statement: “We are pleased to update that wanted man Neil Trennan has been located.

“He was spotted by a member of the public and was arrested by our colleagues in North Yorkshire today. Trennan, 60, had failed to return to North Sea Camp on Thursday July 10.”

“We would like to extend our thanks to the many members of the public who have called us with information and possible sightings, and who shared our appeal. This intelligence has been invaluable to our teams who have been searching to find Trennan.”

South Yorkshire Police have also issued a statement, adding:: “We are no longer looking Neil Trennan, for whom we shared wanted appeals this week,

“Our colleagues in North Yorkshire Police arrested him today (Sunday 13 July).

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals and provided valuable information. “