A Rotherham man who raped and sexually abused a vulnerable young girl with the assistance of a woman has faced justice 16 years later.

Neil King, aged 51, of Dinnington, Rotherham, was found guilty of 17 sexual offences on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The National Crime Agency’s ‘Operation Stovewood,’ which investigates historic child sex abuse in Rotherham, found King began abusing one girl, who was 14 at the time, when she was placed under the care of a woman he knew in 2008.

Neil King, aged 51, of Dinnington in Rotherham has been found guilty of 17 sexual offences | NCA

The woman knew the girl’s father, who was unable to provide a home for her, and she successfully applied to take care of the teen.

The court heard how the woman had planned to sexually exploit the victim.

Soon after moving in with the woman, the girl was forced to participate in sex with her and King. King paid the woman money for her assistance in the abuse.

When the girl and the woman fell out, King used this to his advantage, allowing the teen to stay in his home and providing her with money, food, drugs and alcohol but continued to sexually abuse her - including raping her - both in his home and car.

On one occasion, the girl was joined at King’s home by her best friend, aged around 13 or 14 at the time, and King forced both of them to carry out sex acts.

After several months of abuse, the first victim was provided with alternative living arrangements and began living a semi-independent life.

However, King later tracked her down and, in 2010, raped her in her new home.

King was aided by his girlfriend, Louise Tye, after his first victim was placed into her care in 2008. | NCA

Both young victims were afraid to report what had happened to them at the time.

King, who had no previous criminal convictions, came to the NCA’s attention when Operation Stovewood officers identified the first girl as a potential victim of child sexual abuse in late 2018.

Specially trained officers spoke with her and over time she detailed what King had done to her and her friend. Her courage in speaking to officers enabled them to identify the second victim, who also bravely related the crimes King perpetrated against her.

The victims’ accounts, in conjunction with supporting evidence gathered by officers, ultimately led to King and his female accomplice being arrested in 2021. Both were charged with sexual offences in July 2023 but the woman later died, so King stood trial alone.

Senior Investigating Officer Stuart Cobb said: “King thought he would never face justice for his methodical abuse of these girls, but he did not reckon on our investigation or the tremendous courage of the victims all these years later.

“It’s never too late to report child sexual abuse. I encourage anyone who was abused as a child to tell police. Reports of non-recent abuse are handled by officers who are specially trained in supporting victims and dealing with such sensitive cases.”

Samantha Thompson, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Neil King targeted his young victims with money, alcohol, drugs and gifts, grooming them for child sexual abuse, including rape and attempted rape.

“The lifelong physical and emotional trauma caused to victims by men like King cannot be understated. This type of conduct has equally damaged the community confidence of Rotherham.

“We would like to thank the victims in this case for coming forward and reporting this devastating crime. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that the CPS will continue to relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, whenever that abuse took place.

“I encourage any victims of child sexual abuse and sexual violence to report the crimes committed against them to the police. You are not alone and there is always help available.”

Following his trial, King was found guilty of:

Seven counts of sexual activity with a child, in relation to victim one;

Two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, in relation to victim one;

Four counts of attempted rape, in relation to victim one;

Two counts of rape, in relation to victim one;

One count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, in relation to victim two;

One count of sexual activity with a child, in relation to victim two.

King has been remanded in custody to appear for sentencing before Sheffield Crown Court on September 2, 2024.

The NCA's Operation Stovewood remains the single biggest investigation of its kind, looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

NCA officers have identified more than 1,100 victims, and to date 35 people – including King - have been convicted. More than 50 active investigations remain ongoing.