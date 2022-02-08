Police had been watching the vehicle and followed it from Hackenthorpe to a Rotherham industrial area, heard Sheffield Crown Court

The money was discovered after surveillance officers in September 2017, when Matthew Abdulla, now aged 30, was seen getting into a van, driven by Philip Wheelhouse, now aged 55, on Cotleigh Crescent, in Hackenthorpe.

Abdulla was seen by police slide open the van’s side door, before getting into the van, said Louise Reevell, prosecuting.

The van drove off, and then stopped again minutes later. Abdulla was later seen get out of the van, and again enter through through the sliding side door, and stay in there, before exiting through the back door, near Booths Steel Holdings at Northfield Road in Rotherham.

Ms Reevell said Wheelhouse, of Greenhill Avenue, Meadowhead, was apprehended by the police.

They searched the vehicle and found a floor compartment in the van, containing £189,980.

Abdulla, of Cotleigh Crescent, was then seen driving a car past Greenhill Avenue, where Wheelhouse lived.

A number of properties relating to Abdulla were searched, said Ms Reevill. Police found cannabis growing equipment, and a mobile phone showing a checklist and website searches related to cannabis growing.

Neither men would comment.

Defending Abdulla, who pleaded guilty to transferring criminal property shortly before he was due to go on trial, Oliver Cook said in the five years since the offence, his client had completely changed.

“We have a picture of a man who is very different to how he was in 2017,” he said.

“He has since had a child and distanced those he used to associate with. He is now a devoted father and has caring responsibilities.”

For Wheelhouse, who admitted possession of criminal property, Edward Moss said his client was a hard working father and grandfather who had worked since leaving school, who foolishly took the opportunity of a quick £200 to drive the van, and had been rated as being at low risk of re-offending.

Recorder Mark Cooper handed Abdulla a 22 month suspended prison sentence, and 200 hours of unpaid work.