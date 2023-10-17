Nathan Walker: Sheffield man found guilty of schoolgirl sex attacks
He was found guilty of sex offences against a schoolgirl after a trial
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sheffield found guilty of sex offences against a schoolgirl is waiting to discover his fate.
Nathan Walker, aged 35 and previously of Sicey Avenue, Shiregreen, was found guilty of two sexual offences against a schoolgirl following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court last week.
The first offence happened when his victim was just 14 years old, with South Yorkshire Police saying she was left to feel "disgusted" by what happened to her.
PC Elisabeth Slack, who investigated the case, said: "Walker's offending was sinister and manipulative. He took advantage of a young girl who was so terrified she felt that she had to suffer in silence and couldn't speak out about what happened.
"No child should be subjected to the abuse she suffered at such a young age, and I want to commend her bravery and courage in coming forward and telling us about the traumatic events inflicted on her by Walker.
"We are pleased a guilty verdict has been returned and we hope the sentence he receives reflects the severity of the crimes he has committed."
Following a trial, a jury found Walker guilty of two counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child.
He was found not guilty on another count of engaging in sexual activity with a child.
Walker has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on December 1 for sentencing.