He was found guilty of sex offences against a schoolgirl after a trial

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield found guilty of sex offences against a schoolgirl is waiting to discover his fate.

Nathan Walker has been found guilty of child sex offences

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Walker, aged 35 and previously of Sicey Avenue, Shiregreen, was found guilty of two sexual offences against a schoolgirl following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first offence happened when his victim was just 14 years old, with South Yorkshire Police saying she was left to feel "disgusted" by what happened to her.

PC Elisabeth Slack, who investigated the case, said: "Walker's offending was sinister and manipulative. He took advantage of a young girl who was so terrified she felt that she had to suffer in silence and couldn't speak out about what happened.

"No child should be subjected to the abuse she suffered at such a young age, and I want to commend her bravery and courage in coming forward and telling us about the traumatic events inflicted on her by Walker.

"We are pleased a guilty verdict has been returned and we hope the sentence he receives reflects the severity of the crimes he has committed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a trial, a jury found Walker guilty of two counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

He was found not guilty on another count of engaging in sexual activity with a child.