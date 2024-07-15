Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are trying to trace a man wanted over a night of violence in Rotherham.

Officers believe Nathan Lightfoot, aged 31, may hold information about a series of events in the town on March 22.

Lightfoot is wanted in connection with reports of assault, putting people in fear of violence and making threats with an offensive weapon in a public place.

It is reported that on at 9.25pm, a number of men entered a flat near Rotherham town centre. The homeowner was then subjected to an assault in which they received a number of minor injuries. The alleged victim then left and travelled to another address. On arrival, two men ran towards their vehicle. One of the men involved is believed to have been a carrying a baseball bat.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police want to speak to anyone who has seen or spoken to Lightfoot recently, or knows where he may be staying. Lightfoot has links to the East Dene and East Herringthorpe areas of Rotherham. “If you see him, do not approach but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can use our online portal.” Information can also be given by calling 101 and quoting incident number 980 of March 22, 2024. Crimestopper can be contacted on 0800 555 111.