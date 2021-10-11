An officer from the Manor and Arbourthorne policing team stopped a black Volkswagen Golf and found a knuckle duster, baton and cannabis during a search of the vehicle.

A team spokesman said: “The Manor and Arbourthorne team continue to tackle drug use and supply.

A knuckle duster, baton and cannabis were found in a car stopped by the police in Sheffield

“Another great spot by our eagle eyed officer. Last week, whilst on patrol a vehicle caught their attention. The driver didn’t want to hang around but we did our best to catch up with him and find out why.

“It transpired that the male had a quantity of cannabis on him along with some nasty looking weapons.

“He was quickly arrested and taken to custody. He has since been released under investigation whilst officers make further enquiries.”