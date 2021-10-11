'Nasty looking' weapons and drugs found in car stopped by police in Sheffield
Police seized ‘nasty looking’ weapons and drugs after a search of a car stopped in Sheffield.
An officer from the Manor and Arbourthorne policing team stopped a black Volkswagen Golf and found a knuckle duster, baton and cannabis during a search of the vehicle.
A team spokesman said: “The Manor and Arbourthorne team continue to tackle drug use and supply.
“Another great spot by our eagle eyed officer. Last week, whilst on patrol a vehicle caught their attention. The driver didn’t want to hang around but we did our best to catch up with him and find out why.
“It transpired that the male had a quantity of cannabis on him along with some nasty looking weapons.
“He was quickly arrested and taken to custody. He has since been released under investigation whilst officers make further enquiries.”
To pass on information about those involved in the supply of drugs in Sheffield, call 101.