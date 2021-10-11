'Nasty looking' weapons and drugs found in car stopped by police in Sheffield

Police seized ‘nasty looking’ weapons and drugs after a search of a car stopped in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 11th October 2021, 7:37 am

An officer from the Manor and Arbourthorne policing team stopped a black Volkswagen Golf and found a knuckle duster, baton and cannabis during a search of the vehicle.

COURT: Armed Sheffield drug dealer caught with heroin and crack cocaine given chance to change

A team spokesman said: “The Manor and Arbourthorne team continue to tackle drug use and supply.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A knuckle duster, baton and cannabis were found in a car stopped by the police in Sheffield

“Another great spot by our eagle eyed officer. Last week, whilst on patrol a vehicle caught their attention. The driver didn’t want to hang around but we did our best to catch up with him and find out why.

“It transpired that the male had a quantity of cannabis on him along with some nasty looking weapons.

“He was quickly arrested and taken to custody. He has since been released under investigation whilst officers make further enquiries.”

Read More

Read More
Sheffield police team's latest drugs bust takes value of cannabis plants seized ...

To pass on information about those involved in the supply of drugs in Sheffield, call 101.

CRIME: Sheffield judge warns illegal immigrant he is to deported over £44,000 cannabis stash