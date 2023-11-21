Nadeem Qureshi manslaughter trial Sheffield: Case adjourned after jury fails to reach verdict
The 40-year-old was found fatally injured on wasteland off Station Road, Deepcar
A Sheffield manslaughter trial could be heard for a third time, after a jury again failed to reach a verdict.
Sheffield Crown Court had previously heard how Callum Rutherford, Jake Lakin and Arron Hartigan had all pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of 40-year-old Nadeem Qureshi, in Deepcar.
Mr Qureshi was found fatally injured on wasteland off Station Road, Deepcar, Sheffield, on July 24, 2019.
However, there was no verdict in the case, as the jury were again unable to arrive at a verdict.
The case has now been adjourned to November 27 for the prosecution to consider the merits of a further retrial.