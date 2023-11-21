The 40-year-old was found fatally injured on wasteland off Station Road, Deepcar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield manslaughter trial could be heard for a third time, after a jury again failed to reach a verdict.

Sheffield Crown Court had previously heard how Callum Rutherford, Jake Lakin and Arron Hartigan had all pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of 40-year-old Nadeem Qureshi, in Deepcar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Qureshi was found fatally injured on wasteland off Station Road, Deepcar, Sheffield, on July 24, 2019.

However, there was no verdict in the case, as the jury were again unable to arrive at a verdict.