News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Nadeem Qureshi manslaughter trial Sheffield: Case adjourned after jury fails to reach verdict

The 40-year-old was found fatally injured on wasteland off Station Road, Deepcar

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 21st Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield manslaughter trial could be heard for a third time, after a jury again failed to reach a verdict.

Sheffield Crown Court had previously heard how Callum Rutherford, Jake Lakin and Arron Hartigan had all pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter of 40-year-old Nadeem Qureshi, in Deepcar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Qureshi was found fatally injured on wasteland off Station Road, Deepcar, Sheffield, on July 24, 2019.

Most Popular

However, there was no verdict in the case, as the jury were again unable to arrive at a verdict.

The case has now been adjourned to November 27 for the prosecution to consider the merits of a further retrial.

Related topics:Sheffield