Myrtle Road Sheffield: Large emergency response after car chase involving firearms officers ends in collision

A motorist has suffered injuries in a crash involving a car that was being chased by police.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 29th Dec 2023, 10:35 GMT
A large emergency response was spotted near Halfords in the Lowfield-area of Sheffield earlier this week. 

South Yorkshire Police has revealed that two men have been arrested following a car chase which led to a collision, and the driver of another vehicle having to be cut out of his car by firefighters. 

The force said: "At 4.36pm on Wednesday, December 27, firearms officers sighted a silver Seat Ibiza, believed to be on cloned plates in City Road, Sheffield.

A large emergency response was captured on Myrtle Road at its junction with Queens Road on December 27.(Photo: Andy Kershaw)A large emergency response was captured on Myrtle Road at its junction with Queens Road on December 27.(Photo: Andy Kershaw)
"The driver of the vehicle failed to stop for officers and a pursuit commenced, with the vehicle eventually coming to a stop in Myrtle Road after colliding with a black Volkswagen Golf.

"Two men were seen fleeing the Seat Ibiza. A quantity of Class A drugs was later found in the vehicle.

"The driver of the Golf had to be freed by firefighters and was found to have suffered minor injuries.

"A 32-year-old man and a 50-year-old man were arrested a short distance away on suspicion of burglary and drug offences. They remain in police custody and enquiries are ongoing."

