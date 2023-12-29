Myrtle Road Sheffield: Large emergency response after car chase involving firearms officers ends in collision
A motorist has suffered injuries in a crash involving a car that was being chased by police.
A large emergency response was spotted near Halfords in the Lowfield-area of Sheffield earlier this week.
South Yorkshire Police has revealed that two men have been arrested following a car chase which led to a collision, and the driver of another vehicle having to be cut out of his car by firefighters.
The force said: "At 4.36pm on Wednesday, December 27, firearms officers sighted a silver Seat Ibiza, believed to be on cloned plates in City Road, Sheffield.
"The driver of the vehicle failed to stop for officers and a pursuit commenced, with the vehicle eventually coming to a stop in Myrtle Road after colliding with a black Volkswagen Golf.
"Two men were seen fleeing the Seat Ibiza. A quantity of Class A drugs was later found in the vehicle.
"The driver of the Golf had to be freed by firefighters and was found to have suffered minor injuries.
"A 32-year-old man and a 50-year-old man were arrested a short distance away on suspicion of burglary and drug offences. They remain in police custody and enquiries are ongoing."