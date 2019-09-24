Murder of young Sheffield man remains unsolved
The murder of a young Sheffield man stabbed to death in broad daylight remains unsolved as another month passes.
Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was stabbed in his chest when violence flared off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, on August 14, 2018.
He underwent emergency surgery but could not be saved and died in hospital four days later.
Detectives investigating the murder claim Kavan was killed in a targeted attack but nobody has yet been charged.
They are trying to trace 30-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is believed to hold vital information about the stabbing but despite repeated appeals for information on his whereabouts he has not yet been located.
Friends, relatives and acquaintances have all been visited and harbouring notices have been served, warning that anyone helping him evade arrest faces prosecution.
Farrah, who is also known as ‘Reggie’ and has links to Broomhall, is said to know he is wanted for questioning.
A £5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest has been offered by Crimestoppers.
He was captured on CCTV at the minor injuries clinic at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries, on the same night that Kavan was stabbed.
He returned to the hospital the following day but then disappeared from Sheffield.
Detectives believe he was injured in the same incident in which Kavan was stabbed.
During a fresh appeal to mark the one-year anniversary of Kavan’s death, it was revealed that the last sighting of Farrah was in Cardiff last September.
It is believed possible that he may have fled the country
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August, 14, 2018.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.