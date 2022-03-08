Sheffield Crown Court has heard during an ongoing trial how a 19-year-old man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, and 20-year-old Tinashe Kampira have denied murdering the 31-year-old solicitor after he was shot three times and stabbed on a footpath near Bramall Lane, Sheffield, on April 10, last year.

Prosecuting barrister Craig Hassall QC previously told the jury Mr Javed was shot dead by a footpath alongside St Mary’s Church near Sheffield United’s football ground on Bramall Lane.

Mr Javed’s friend Kais Raja said he had alerted Mr Javed and three other friends because he was concerned the defendants and another man had been acting suspiciously around his VW Golf car and the court heard they followed these men on foot before gunshots were heard.

Pictured is deceased Sheffield solicitor Khuram Javed who died after he suffered gunshot wounds on a footpath, near Clough Road, in Sheffield.

Father-of-two Mr Javed and his friends followed the defendants, according to Mr Hassall, and two witnesses said they saw three males running on Countess Road near Clough Road followed by five males and then they heard loud bangs.

Mr Hassall claimed the 19-year-old produced a gun and fired eight shots and three of which struck Mr Javed with one penetrating his heart and lungs and a post mortem examination revealed Mr Javed had also been stabbed in the back causing a wound to his liver.

A friend of Khuram Javed’s, Nabeel Abdul, was also shot but he suffered a relatively minor injury to his foot, according to Mr Hassall.

The defendants allegedly fled in a taxi from an address nearby to Graves Park where they were allegedly joined by another defendant called Saydul Mohammed.

Pictured is Sheffield Crown Court.

Mr Hassall claimed that on the following day 22-year-old Saydul Mohammed and a further defendant, 24-year-old Sohidul Mohamed, allegedly transported the 19-year-old away from Sheffield to a safe house.

Defence barrister Frances Hertzog claimed Mr Javed’s friend Nabeel Abdul had fired a gun as a warning shot and accidentally killed his friend Mr Javed which Mr Abdul has denied.

And Tinashe Kampira claimed he and his friends had only been “chiiling out” when they were pursued and claimed he was attacked by Mr Javed moments before the lawyer was shot dead.

He denied he had been armed with a knife and he claimed he saw a knife on the ground and picked it up and as Mr Javed tried to grab him he swung his hands about until he heard gunshots.

The 19 year-old Sheffield man, who cannot be identified and chose not to give evidence, and Kampira, of Sheffield, whose address cannot be reported for legal reasons, have both pleaded not guilty to murder and not guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Mrs Justice Lambert directed the jury to acquit a co-accused, Atif Mohammed, aged 20, of Sharrow Lane, Sharrow, Sheffield, of murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life after she had already declared him unfit to be tried due to learning difficulties.

Sohidul Mohamed and Saydul Mohammed, both of The Greenway, Greenhill, Sheffield, have both pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender.