Murder suspect accused of stabbing man handing out church leaflets in Sheffield appears in court
The man charged with the murder of 24-year-old Mohamed Issa Koroma, who was fatally stabbed in Sheffield city centre in broad daylight, appeared in court today.
James Lee, 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during his brief appearance over the fatal knife attack on High Street last Friday afternoon.
Lee, who was represented by defence solicitor Yvonne Wragg, appeared at court charged with murder and was remanded in custody until his next hearing.
Robert Coyne, prosecuting, confirmed that Lee will appear at Crown Court on Wednesday, September 22.
Lee was led to the dock in chains and prison clothing, where he was observed by four members of Mr Koroma’s family from the public gallery.
Addressing Mr Koroma’s family at the end of the session, District Judge Mrs Naomi Redhouse said: “I appreciate you coming today, and I am so sorry that you had to come.
“I am very sorry for your loss.”
Police were called at around 4.30pm on Friday, September 17 to reports that a man had been stabbed on High Street.
Officers attended the scene and found Mr Koroma seriously injured.
Witnesses said Mr Koroma was in the city centre handing out leaflets for his church.
Despite the efforts of members of the public, police officers and paramedics, Mr Koroma was pronounced dead at around 5.15pm.
A police cordon guarding the scene remained in place overnight before it was lifted on Saturday afternoon.
Officers continue to appeal for information and witnesses as part of their investigation.
Call 101 and quote incident number 585 of 17 September.