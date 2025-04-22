Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The murder of a mum whose naked body was found dumped in a shallow grave on Mam Tor has remained unsolved now for 31 years.

Dawn Shields was found dumped at the local beauty spot in Castleton, in May 1994 but despite widespread publicity at the time, and re-appeals for information over the years, her killer has never been found.

Dawn, a mum-of-one from Pitsmoor, was just 19 years old when she disappeared after being picked up in a car in Broomhall – Sheffield’s red light district at the time - and driven away.

The sex worker sold her body on the streets to support herself and her 11-month -old baby after being pressurised into prostitution at a young age.

Dawn had head injuries, had been strangled and was buried under some rocks in an attempt to conceal her naked body when a ranger found her body. She had been missing for a week.

To mark the 25th anniversary of her murder, South Yorkshire Police carried out a review of the case in the hope of developing new leads. It was hoped that advances in technology would provide a breakthrough when murder inquiry exhibits held in storage for decades were re-examined. But to this day, Dawn’s killer remains at large.

The body of 19-year-old Dawn was found in a shallow grave in the Peak District on May 20, 1994. She had been strangled.

Dave Stopford, in charge of the probe at that time, said the murder was a "horrendous crime".

He said Dawn was a "vulnerable, young person" when she was killed and the police force was keen to secure "justice" for her and her family.

She said: “It (the police investigation) needs to be reopened. It needs to be started from the beginning. Even if it amounts to nothing, at least they’ve double ticked those boxes again, because the line that they’re going down is not working. Because 30 years later, here we are. The way it’s going it will be another 10 years, and another 10 years.

“After 30 years of getting nowhere would it hurt to start from the beginning again?

“I think 30 years is a long time now. My sister is now a nannan, of a grandson she has not even seen.”

Remembering Dawn, three decades on, Mandy said had fond memories of her younger sister before she got involved in drugs.

“She would not leave home without her make up, without her hair done” said Mandy.

“She was one of the kindest, gentlest, people. She wouldn't say boo to a goose. If anyone picked on her, I would be the one to defend her.”

Dawn's death is one of two unsolved killings in Sheffield involving sex workers.

Michaela Hague, 25, was killed seven years later after being picked up from Bower Street, off Corporation Street in the city centre, on Bonfire Night 2001. She was found stabbed slumped on a car park at nearby Spitalfields after being stabbed 19 times in her back and neck.

Michaela had been working as a prostitute to fund a drug habit when she was seen getting into a car. She was driven to a dark nearby car par – opposite a pub known then as The Manchester, but which is now The Harlequin.

An old-style blue Ford Sierra was spotted driving away from the car park – triggering a nationwide hunt for the car and its driver but to no avail. Police officers made national appeals for information, with Michaela’s murder featured on Crimewatch. Officers also travelled the length and breadth of the country following up leads, but the killer has never been identified.

The first police officer deployed to the crime scene spoke to Michaela and managed to retrieve valuable information from the young woman, who was found in a pool of blood and died in hospital three hours later.

It was hoped that the clues provided – that her attacker was white, clean-shaven and wore a wedding ring – would help detectives track him down.

A police E-fit was later produced and shared on the BBC’s Crimewatch programme in case the killer was from elsewhere in the country but he was never traced

Michaela, who had a five-year-old son at the time of her death, started working as a prostitute just six months earlier, an inquest into her death was told.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.