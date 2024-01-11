It was described as a wild-west style shooting

The murder of a 17-year-old Sheffield boy which caused shockwaves across the city is to feature in a mini documentary tonight.

It is 15 years since Tarek Chaiboub was gunned down broad daylight outside a barber’s on Spital Street, Burngreave, in July 2008.

Just over a year later, those responsible for his death showed a shocking lack of remorse when they rapped in court as they were led away to begin their prison sentences after being gound guilty of murder.

The scene of the shooting on Spital Street

Tarek was targeted as part of a feud between different factions of the S3 gang which operated in Burngreave and neighbouring Pitsmoor at that time.

The teen, known on the streets as 'GT' or 'Global Threat' was carrying a gun himself on the day he was tracked down and shot dead in what was described as a "cold-blooded" killing.

The judge who sentenced those involved said: "Britain is not broken, although certain communities are being plagued by the lawless activities of the likes of you and gangs such as S3."

The group chanted a rap, shouted and laughed as they were led away from the dock to begin prison sentences totalling 110 years.

During their trials, it emerged that Tarek was shot after a feud developed among rival S3 factions. The teen was said to have had a foot in both camps and had been seen as a 'traitor' after being blamed for passing on information which resulted in a knife attack.

Nigel Junior Ramsey, his brother Denzil Ramsey, their next door neighbour Levan Menzies and pal Michael Chattoo were all involved in the plot to kill Tarek and although only one fired the fatal shot they were all convicted.

They blamed Tarek, of Wincobank, for passing on information that led to the near-fatal stabbing of another S3 gang member.

Nigel Ramsey – known on the streets as 'The General' – and said to have been in charge of the younger members, organised the killing while behind bars using a mobile phone which had been smuggled into his cell.

Ramsey, formerly of Andover Street, Burngreave, was jailed for a minimum of 35 years.

His 'lieutenant' Chattoo, formerly of Daniel Hill Street, Upperthorpe, was jailed for a minimum of 30 years; Ramsey’s brother Denzil, got 25 years and 'foot soldier' Menzies, now 31, received at least 20 years.

Sentencing the killers, Mr Justice Griffith Williams said: "I make it clear that to protect them the full rigour of the law must be brought to bear and rogues like you must be brought to book."

Five days earlier Tarek had been stabbed in his legs, stomach, back, hands and leg in an ambush outside his home.

Chattoo and Nigel Ramsey were convicted of attempted murder in relation to the stabbing, along with another man Javan Galloway.

Chattoo and Ramsey were given indeterminate sentences for public protection with a minimum of six years to run concurrently with their life sentences; and Galloway was jailed for nine years.