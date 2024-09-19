Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a 42-year-old who was found seriously injured in an alleyway in Doncaster and later died.

At 5.31am today (September 19), a member of the public alerted police station staff to reports of an injured man in an alleyway between Apley Road and Whitburn Road, Hyde Park.

Officers and paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the scene and found a man with serious injuries.

The man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead despite the best efforts of medical professionals.

A police cordon is in place in the Apley Road and Whitburn Road area, while officers continue their work into the circumstances of the man’s death.

Police would urge anyone with information or anyone who witnessed this incident get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 123 of September 19, 2024.

You can also report information online via the force website.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.