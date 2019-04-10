Murder inquiry launched after body of missing Rotherham woman Alena Grlakova is found

A murder inquiry has been launched after the body of missing woman Alena Grlakova was discovered in Rotherham.

Alena’s body was found by police on land behind Taylors Lane, Parkgate, on the afternoon of Monday, April 8.

Alena Grlakova.

The 38-year-old was reported missing in January by family members after she failed to make contact with them.

READ MORE: Woman injured in crash on major Sheffield road

She was last seen on Boxing Day 2018 when she was captured on CCTV leaving The Travellers Inn in Rawmarsh Hill, Parkgate at around 7pm.

Police traced a man who Alena was seen leaving with and he was eliminated from their enquiries.

Police and fire officers on Taylors Lane in Rotherham

She was later seen at The Fitzwilliam Arms Hotel, Taylors Lane, at around 10:30pm that evening walking towards Rawmarsh Hill but had not been seen since.

Today Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, who is leading the investigation, revealed that police are now treating her death as a murder inquiry.

He said: “We have also arrested a 45-year-old Rotherham man in connection to the investigation. He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody, where he will be interviewed by officers.”

READ MORE: M1 crash: Wreckage of truck recovered following fatal accident near Sheffield

A post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday evening, April 9, however the cause of death was unascertained.

DCI Oughton added: “Further tests will be carried out over the coming days to determine exactly how Alena died.

“A team of officers, who have been working on the investigation since Alena was reported missing, are continuing with their enquiries to establish where she went after leaving the pub that evening.

“We have specialist officers with her family both in the UK and in Slovakia and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time. We are determined to find answers for them and our officers remain in the Parkgate area today conducting enquiries and providing reassurance.

“I’d like to ask anyone, who believes they have any information that could assist with the investigation to contact us. Please cast your minds back to that evening, did you see Alena?”

READ MORE: Body found on land is that of missing Rotherham woman

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 453 of April 9.

You can also call the police incident room on 01709 443540 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.