Murder detectives release photos of two more Sheffield linked men they want to trace
Detectives investigating the death of a 30-year-old dad in Hartlepool have released pictures of two more men they want to trace who are both thought to have links to Sheffield.
Hemwand Ali-Hussain’s body was found in a house in Charterhouse Street in Hartlepool on Sunday, September 15.
The three men police want to speak to are thought to be Albanian and it is believed they may have been in the Cleveland area at the time of the alleged murder.
Detectives have previously released an image of one man they want to find.
It is believed he was a passenger in silver Mercedes E Class. He’s in his early 40s with very short or shaved dark hair and dark facial hair.
Police have now shared images of two men thought to have potential links with Bolton, Sheffield and the Edgware, Primrose Hill and Kilburn areas of London.
The first appears to be in his 20s and is wearing a light-coloured sweatshirt top with dark bands around the arms and the logo ‘Fila’, dark utility-style trousers and light trainers. He has a medium, muscular build and short black hair which is longer on top.
The second man is wearing a light or grey t-shirt and jogging bottoms and trainers with light and dark markings. He also appears to be in his 20s or early 30s with a medium, muscular build.
Three men, aged 22, 31 and 38 have been charged in connection with Mr Hussain’s death and inquiries are on-going.
Detective Superintendent Dai Malyn of the Cleveland and North Yorkshire Major Investigation Team said: “We believe the men whose images we’ve shared may have information vital to our investigation and want them to make immediate contact with us. We believe they may have been in the Cleveland area at the time of the alleged murder.
"Due to the nature of our investigation, we would ask people not to approach these men but to contact police.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, reference number 159141. Alternatively, people can visit https://mipp.police.uk and provide information direct to the investigation team.
“You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers to give information 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”