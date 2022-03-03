Coley Byrne stabbing: Man accused of murdering dad-of-five at Sheffield pub makes first court appearance
A 21-year-old man accused of the murder of a dad-of-five who was fatally stabbed at a Sheffield pub has appeared at court.
Bovic Mupolo, of Fleury Rise, Gleadless, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today accused of the murder of Macaulay Byrne, who was known as Coley.
The case was sent to Sheffield Crown Court, where Mupolo is due to appear tomorrow.
He was remanded into custody until then.
Coley, 26, suffered fatal stab wounds at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton on Boxing Day last year.
A total of five arrests have been made in connection with Mr Byrne’s death so far.
Layton Morris, 26, of Sidney Street, Mexborough, has been charged with assisting an offender in connection with the murder.
Three other people were bailed after police questioning.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and possession of firearms, while two others, aged 59 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.