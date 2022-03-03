Bovic Mupolo, of Fleury Rise, Gleadless, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today accused of the murder of Macaulay Byrne, who was known as Coley.

The case was sent to Sheffield Crown Court, where Mupolo is due to appear tomorrow.

He was remanded into custody until then.

Dad-of-five Coley Byrne was fatally stabbed on Boxing Day 2021

Coley, 26, suffered fatal stab wounds at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton on Boxing Day last year.

A total of five arrests have been made in connection with Mr Byrne’s death so far.

Layton Morris, 26, of Sidney Street, Mexborough, has been charged with assisting an offender in connection with the murder.

Three other people were bailed after police questioning.