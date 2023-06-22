A mum accused of murdering her 10-month-old son would send him to bed for “crying for no reason” and “gagging” while feeding, a court heard.

Gemma Barton’s texts to boyfriend Craig Crouch about her baby son Jacob were read out to jurors at Derby Crown Court yesterday.

In one text she wrote: “I’ve just sent JJ upstairs for crying for no reason” – later adding that the infant was “gagging and crying” over his lunch so she “sent him to bed”.

Crouch, who is also accused of murder and met Barton met when she was four months pregnant with Jacob, told her: “By not picking him up and cuddling him we’re creating a stronger child.”

Jacob Crouch died “in his cot, alone” on December 30, 2020

The couple – who met on dating website Plenty Of Fish – are said to have subjected Jacob to a “culture of cruelty” before he died “in his cot, alone” on December 30, 2020, at his home near Swadlincote, Derbyshire.

The baby had suffered peritonitis – an inflammation of the lining of abdominal organs – after suffering at least 39 rib fractures in a minimum of four separate assaults. He had 19 visible bruises at the time of his death.

In texts to Barton and others, Crouch referred to Jacob as a “little s***”, adding “he is pushing us to our limits” and “p****** me off”.

Replying to a text from Barton about the baby’s bath time, Crouch texted: “Touch of water and some bleach.”

Complaining about the 10-month-old baby’s crying in another message, Crouch, 39, tells Barton, 32: “He is so on and off. You never know where you stand with him. He took one look at me and started crying.”

In another text he wrote to Barton: “You need to be harder on him with this and not let this take us over.

"This will only get worse if not addressed now – our frustrations and emotions will build and we will change towards one another.”

