A rapist who attacked a woman in Sheffield has been jailed for his ‘depraved actions’.

Mulue Btseamlak has been sentenced today, Friday, March 14, to 12 years in prison, with a three-year extended licence period.

The 29-year-old, of Coupe Road, Burngreave, Sheffield, sexually assaulted a woman in the Burngreave area of the city on November 1, 2022.

The victim reported the attack to police that day, and he was arrested within an hour of the report being made.

Btseamlak denied rape but was found guilty on September 13, 2024, following a five-day trial, and was today sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court.

An indefinite restraining order was also made, preventing him from having any contact with the victim.

‘Victim showed great strength’

Detective Constable Kevin Sibley, of Sheffield CID, said: “I am glad to see Btseamlak jailed for this horrific crime and hope during his years behind bars he reflects on the harm he has caused an innocent woman.

“Btseamlak’s victim showed great strength in reporting this crime to us on the day that it occurred, and in providing evidence to support the prosecution.

“I am also proud of the officers for their prompt action which saw Btseamlak arrested less than an hour after his depraved actions were reported to us.

“We thoroughly investigate all reports of sexual offences, whether they are made the day of the crime or are historic.

Support for rape victims

“If you have been raped, sexually assaulted, or sexually harassed, you can report to us in confidence online or by calling 101.

“If you don't feel able to report to police in one of these ways, try and talk to someone you trust. You can also seek specialist and confidential support via the 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line".

Please remember that victims of sexual offences are provided lifelong anonymity by law.

It is a criminal offence to name them or share any information which may lead to them being identified.

