26-year-old Ahmed is wanted in connection with a reported rape carried out in Barnsley in October 2019.

South Yorkshire Police has launched a public appeal today (Wednesday, November 30) in a bid to locate Ahmed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers have carried out extensive enquiries into this offence and are now asking for the public’s help to trace Ahmed. Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Ahmed recently, or knows where he may be staying.

“Ahmed has links to Birmingham and London, including the SW19 area of London. Have you seen him?”

Anyone who knows where Ahmed might be, or with information about his whereabouts, is asked to please call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/155800/19, or report it via the force’s online chat or portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

