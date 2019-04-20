‘Much-loved husband, brother, uncle and son’ killed after being hit by car in Rotherham

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after being hit by a car on a major Rotherham road last night.

Adam Cumpsty, aged 30, from Rotherham, was killed when he was hit on Broad Street, Parkgate, at around 10.30pm on Friday, April 19.

Police said two vehicles were driving in the direction of Parkgate when one of the vehicles collided with Mr Cumpsty.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

In a statement, Mr Cumpsty’s family said: “Adam was a much-loved husband, brother, uncle and son and will be sorely missed by all who knew him”

Police said the family were being supported by specially-trained officers and have asked for their privacy to respected.

Anyone with any information or who has any dashcam footage should call police on 101, qutoing incident number 1070 of April 19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.