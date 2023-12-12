Muad Kulaib: Sheffield man wanted in connection with drugs, firearm offences and false imprisonment
Officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to find wanted man Muad Kulaib.
A man is wanted in connection with drug, firearm offences and false imprisonment over an incident during the summer.
Muad Kulaib, 24, is wanted over an incident in July 2023, as well as for failing to attend court for breach of a court order in Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police says it is carrying out "extensive enquiries" to find Kulaib, including attending several addresses linked to him and speaking to family members and associates.
Now, the force has released this photo of Kulaib and is asking for help to trace him.
The 24-year-old is believed to also have links to Cardiff in South Wales.
A spokesperson said: "If you see Kulaib, please do not approach him but instead call 101. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101."
Quote investigation number 14/123343/23 of July 6, 2023, when you get in touch.