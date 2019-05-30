MP joins officers on neighbourhood patrol
A Sheffield MP has joined officers on duty to discuss key policing priorities when on patrol in the city centre.
Paul Blomfield, the MP for Sheffield Central, joined officers from the Central and North West Neighbourhood Policing Team for a morning briefing in which they discussed the issues.
He also went out on patrol where he spoke with workers in businesses in and around the Fargate area.
PC Briggs, who helped arrange the morning earlier this month, said: “We’re always willing to spend a bit of time with our local politicians and we were happy to arrange this with Paul.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“It can only be a good thing for local figures to see what we deal with on a daily basis, they’re not always going to drop in to the most exciting stuff, but seeing a morning briefing and chatting to local people about policing is just as useful. It’s reality after all.”
Mr Blomfield said: “I keep in close touch with our city centre policing team and joined PCSO Steve Hart last year for his early morning patrol, so it was really helpful to catch up with the neighbourhood team again.
“The morning briefing gave me an insight into the way expertise is shared to tackle crime. The patrol gave me a chance to get a police perspective on the issues that I raise with them.
“Our police have to juggle a lot of different challenges in the city centre, with a force reduced by big cuts, but we’ve some really committed officers doing a great job and I was delighted to join them.”