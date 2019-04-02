Have your say

Two motorists were seriously injured in a collision on the M1 in South Yorkshire.

They were travelling along the southbound stretch of the motorway between junctions 36 and 37, around Barnsley, when they crashed at around 5.25pm on Saturday.

A black Mercedes CLS250 and a grey Mercedes CLA220 were involved.

The black Mercedes struck a bridge after the cars collided.

A 54-year-old man driving the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He currently remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 41-year-old man driving the grey Mercedes also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 757 of March 30.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.