Motorists are paying the price of a police day of action on two Sheffield estates.

Officers targeted Manor and Arbourthorne yesterday, with colleagues from the roads policing and off-road bike teams as well as the mounted and police dog units.

The DVLA and Sheffield Parking Services were also involved in the day of action, aimed at addressing issues of concern on the estates.

During the operation, six vehicles were seized for not being insured or taxed and motorists not having a licence.

Seven motorists were reported for traffic offences and a number of motorists were warned during speed checks near schools.

The off-road bike team patrolled open land and wooded areas in a bid to deter the use of illegal motorbikes.

Open land searches were also carried out, with a badly damaged, stolen motorbike found.

A total of 19 tickets were issued for illegal parking around schools and the DVLA seized two vehicles and clamped a further 11 for not being taxed.