The driver is being held on suspicion of drink driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

South Yorkshire Police said the motorist was arrested after a BMW failed to stop for officers in Sharrow.

Traffic officers have been busy on the streets of Sheffield this week

The car is said to have gone through red lights and travelled at double the speed limit during a police pursuit.

To bring the car to a halt to prevent danger to members of the public on the roads this morning, a police car deliberately struck the BMW to bring the police chase to a stop.

The police force said: “BMW fails to stop in Sharrow. Travels at more than double the speed limit, through red lights, shocking driving.

“After two trips round a roundabout we took our chance and spun it out to prevent further risk to public.”

Earlier in the week officers mounted another police chase when two motorbikes without registration plates were spotted in the city centre.

The bikes travelled to Tinsley and officers were deployed to apprehend the drivers but they failed to stop;

One biker managed to escape but officers continued tracking the other bike.

The bike was abandoned during the chase after going off-road and the 14-year-old pillion passenger was arrested.

The bike seized by officers had been stolen from Sheffield the previous day.