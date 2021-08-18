Motoring offender abandoned a dangerous rolling Skoda Superb car after a police pursuit across Sheffield

The silver-coloured Skoda Superb was seen by mobile patrol officers to be acting suspiciously in the Parson Cross area of Sheffield on Sunday night, August 15, and the driver failed to stop for the police.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “For, as yet, unknown reasons, the driver didn’t want to stop and speak to us.

"After a pursuit around Sheffield, it came to a stop in the Burngreave area and all the occupants gave it some legs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is a Skoda Superb car which was abandoned in Burngreave, Sheffield, by the occupants during a pursuit and left rolling down a hill.

"Unfortunately, we had been blocked by other traffic and couldn’t quite get close enough to grab hold of them.”

The officers were forced to stop the rolling abandoned car with a police vehicle to prevent any damage after the driver had left the handbrake off and fled with others as the vehicle began rolling down hill at speed.

A police spokesman added: “We were left with no option but to use one of our cars to stop it from causing more damage or worse - hurting someone.”

The police car used to block the Skoda Supreb suffered damaged panels and will be off the road while it undergoes repairs.

Pictured is the Skoda Superb car which was abandoned in Burngreave, Sheffield, by the occupants after a pursuit.

Officers found documentation in the vehicle and enquiries are ongoing to track down the driver and the occupants.

The Skoda Superb was seized and secured to be towed away on Malton Street, at Burngreave, in Sheffield.