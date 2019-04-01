Motorcyclist with L-plates caught ‘pulling wheelie’ on Sheffield estate

A motorcyclist with L-plates has been accused of ‘treating the public highway as a playground’ after being caught pulling a wheelie in Sheffield.

Police said the driver was caught carrying out the trick in full view of a police officer on the Woodthorpe estate.

This motorbike was seized by police on Sheffield's Woodthorpe estate after its driver was caught 'pulling a wheelie'

In a statement, posted alongside a photo of the seized bike, they said: “Pulling a wheelie and using the public highway as your playground, especially during the school holidays, in view of a police officer is never a good idea.

“We'll look after it for you. One less nuisance motorcycle putting kids at risk on the Woodthorpe estate.”