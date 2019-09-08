Motorcyclist killed in Sheffield crash
A man has died after a crash in Sheffield, which sent the motorbike he was riding skidding along the road before coming to rest under a bus.
The 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on Staniforth Road, in Darnall, yesterday evening.
The red and white Honda Trials off-road motorcycle was reportedly travelling along Staniforth Road at around 5.40pm, said police, when it appeared to lose control close to the junction with Ouseburn Road.
The bike and rider slid along the road before colliding with a kerb and a parked car. The motorcycle continued to slide down the street before coming to stop under the front of a bus.
South Yorkshire Police said the man’s family are being supported by specialist officers.
Officers have appealed for witnesses as they attempt to establish the exact circumstances of the collision.
They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the motorcycle being ridden in the area before the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 695 of September 7.