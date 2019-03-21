Motorcyclist fighting for life after Doncaster crash

A motorcyclist is fighting for his life in hospital after being involved in a crash in Doncaster.

The 50-year-old was riding a silver Yamaha MT-10 motorbike along South Parade, Bawtry, towards Scrooby, when it crashed into a black Volkswagen Passat.

South Parade, Bawtry. Picture: Google.

The Passat was turning out of Cock Hill Lane, onto South Parade towards Bawtry.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital, where he currently remains, with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

A 50-year-old man driving the Passat was not injured.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 153 of March 20 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.