South Yorkshire Police has held up the image of a dirtbike roaring out of Richmond Park Road, Handsworth, as an example of dangerous behaviour.

The picture, shared to the SYP Off Road Team’s Facebook page, shows the rider popping a wheelie at a junction. The rider has no helmet and the bike has no number plate.

SYP has held up this image of a bike popping a wheelie down Richmond Park Road as an example of dangerous driving that can be reported using dashcam footage.

Now, the force is asking anyone who sees dangerous driving on bikes to report it using dashcam footage they might have.

“If you see this kind of behaviour on the roads of South Yorkshire and even better capture it on dash cam, then please report it,” the post reads.

"You can report online and send us images. If you know where these bikes are being stored, maybe a neighbour? Drop us a message.”