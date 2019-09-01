Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crashing into bus stop in Doncaster
A man remains in hospital with a serious head injury after crashing a motorbike into a bus stop close to Doncaster town centre.
By Sam Cooper
Sunday, 01 September, 2019, 07:45
The 20-year-old was airlifted to hospital by the air ambulance after crashing into a metal framed bus stop on Beckett Road at around 4.20pm on Saturday.
Police said he remained in hospital with a serious head injury.
Anyone with any information or CCTV or dashcam footage should call police on 101, quoting incident number 606 of August 31.