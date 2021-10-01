The blue Yamaha TTR600 was taken from Drakehouse retail park at around 8.55am on Wednesday, September 29.

South Yorkshire Police said its rider had been involved in a single vehicle collision and his bike was stolen as he was being transported to hospital.

On the same day a black Honda Africa Twin motorbike was taken from the Ikea car park in Sheffield.