Motorbike stolen as rider is taken to hospital after crash in Sheffield
A motorbike was stolen as its rider was taken to hospital after a crash in Sheffield, it has been revealed.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 12:23 pm
Updated
Friday, 1st October 2021, 12:23 pm
The blue Yamaha TTR600 was taken from Drakehouse retail park at around 8.55am on Wednesday, September 29.
South Yorkshire Police said its rider had been involved in a single vehicle collision and his bike was stolen as he was being transported to hospital.
On the same day a black Honda Africa Twin motorbike was taken from the Ikea car park in Sheffield.
Anyone with information should call 101.