Motorbike stolen as rider is taken to hospital after crash in Sheffield

A motorbike was stolen as its rider was taken to hospital after a crash in Sheffield, it has been revealed.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 1st October 2021, 12:23 pm
Updated Friday, 1st October 2021, 12:23 pm

The blue Yamaha TTR600 was taken from Drakehouse retail park at around 8.55am on Wednesday, September 29.

Read More

Read More
Police probe launched after Yorkshire Terrier killed in Sheffield dog attack

South Yorkshire Police said its rider had been involved in a single vehicle collision and his bike was stolen as he was being transported to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A motorbike was stolen when its rider was taken to hospital after a crash at Drakehouse Retail Park, Sheffield

LATEST:Police issue petrol panic buying plea in Sheffield

On the same day a black Honda Africa Twin motorbike was taken from the Ikea car park in Sheffield.

TRAGEDY: Man dies after being struck by car in Sheffield

Anyone with information should call 101.