Officers from the Off Road Bike Intervention Team are asking for help to identify the riders.

It follows an incident just before 2pm on Sunday June 12 on the Trans Pennine Trail towards Sheffield.

The riders also failed to display registration plates on their bikes, police say.

These two motorbike riders are wanted by police in connection with dangerous driving in Sheffield.

Do you recognise them? If you can help please speak to the ORBIT directly via email at [email protected]

