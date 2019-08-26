Motorbike rider injured in Sheffield hit-and-run
A motorbike rider has been injured in a hit-and-run crash in Sheffield.
The incident happened in Mortimer Road, Stocksbridge, on Saturday, August 24, at 9.30pm.
It is reported a Vauxhall Astra with black wing mirrors was travelling along the road, away from Stocksbridge, when it crossed in to the oncoming carriageway and collided with a motorcyclist, travelling in the opposite direction.
The rider, a 23-year-old man, was travelling on a black Suzuki motorbike, with a pillion passenger.
The Astra is believed to have immediately left the scene.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
A 24-year-old woman, the passenger on the bike, was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are now looking to trace the driver of the Astra in connection with the incident.
"They are also looking to speak to anyone who notices a black Astra with no driver’s side wing mirror or any car garages who have been asked to replace one.
"If you have any information, this can be reported via 101 quoting incident reference number 998 of 24 August 2019."