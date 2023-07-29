3 . WANTED: Have you seen Terry Hutley?

Police in Rotherham have launched an urgent appeal to trace wanted man Terry Hutley. Launching a public appeal on July 19, 2023, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Hutley, 47, is wanted for recall to prison and for breaching his licence conditions. "Hutley, who also has several aliases including Roberto NolanTerry Nozilla, and Sandy, is white, approximately 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build, with a bald head. He has a number of distinctive tattoos including a jaguar on his upper left arm, a Viking face and American Civil War soldier on his right arm, a heart tattoo with a dagger through it on his right shoulder, a skull with devil horns and a cross on his right forearm, and a skull with fire on his right thigh. "He has connections in London, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. "If you see Hutley, please do not approach him but call 999. If you have information about where Hutley is or has been, please report this to us online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 560 of 18 July 2023." You can access the force's webchat and online portal here: smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/ Alternatively, if you would prefer not to provide your personal details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers to pass information in confidence. You can do this by calling their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing a form online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.