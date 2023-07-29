Their photographs and names have been published by South Yorkshire Police, along with brief details of the offences officers want to speak to them about.
Some of those in the ‘Most Wanted’ list have been evading arrest for years, including Ahmed Farrah, who is wanted in connection with the murder of a young man in Sheffield in 2018. To date, nobody has been charged over the murder, leaving the victim’s family in turmoil.
The information included in this article has come from South Yorkshire Police, and was correct on the date of publication.
Crime reference, and incident, numbers have been included for all of the 22 men on this list, and should be quoted when contacting police.
Anyone with information about any of the wanted men should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
1. Wanted
All of the nine men pictured here are wanted by South Yorkshire Police, as part of ongoing criminal investigations
Police in Rotherham are asking for your help to locate wanted man Shawn Battye. Launching an appeal on July 21, 2023, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Battye, 49, is wanted in connection with a reported burglary on Tuesday 4 July in the Middle Lane South area. It is understood that a quantity of cash was taken during the burglary. Battye is also wanted for recall to prison. "He is white, of stocky build, approximately 5ft 6ins tall, with short light brown/blond hair. He is believed to use several aliases including Shawn Gascoigne, Liam Truelove, and Brendan Trussell. The CCTV image is the most recent one we hold. "It is thought that Battye has links to Rotherham and Sheffield in South Yorkshire. He is also thought to visit the Manchester area. "Do you know where he is?" If you have any information on Battye’s whereabouts, please contact police online or by calling 101 quoting incident number 383 of July 5, 2023. Access their online services here: smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/ Please call 999 to report immediate sightings.
Police in Rotherham have launched an urgent appeal to trace wanted man Terry Hutley. Launching a public appeal on July 19, 2023, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Hutley, 47, is wanted for recall to prison and for breaching his licence conditions. "Hutley, who also has several aliases including Roberto NolanTerry Nozilla, and Sandy, is white, approximately 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build, with a bald head. He has a number of distinctive tattoos including a jaguar on his upper left arm, a Viking face and American Civil War soldier on his right arm, a heart tattoo with a dagger through it on his right shoulder, a skull with devil horns and a cross on his right forearm, and a skull with fire on his right thigh. "He has connections in London, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. "If you see Hutley, please do not approach him but call 999. If you have information about where Hutley is or has been, please report this to us online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 560 of 18 July 2023." You can access the force's webchat and online portal here: smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/ Alternatively, if you would prefer not to provide your personal details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers to pass information in confidence. You can do this by calling their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing a form online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Police in Rotherham are asking for your help to locate wanted man Ricky Langford. Launching a public appeal on July 17, 2023, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Langford, 35, is wanted for recall to prison and is believed to have connections in the Thurcroft area of the town. "He is white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with short brown hair. "Have you seen Langford or do you know where he is? Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to please contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting warrant number 14/10611/23. The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: "If you see Langford, please do not approach him and instead report the immediate sighting via 999."