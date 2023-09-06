2 . Sheree Spouse.

Officers in Doncaster are asking for your help to find wanted woman Sheree Spouse. Spouse, 46, is wanted in connection with an incident of theft and assault reported in the Intake area of Doncaster on Wednesday 12 July. At 2.30am, it is reported that a man in his 40s was assaulted at a property, before a number of valuable items were taken. The victim received hospital treatment for his injuries. A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft, robbery, attempted burglary and assault offences in connection with this incident. He has been bailed pending further enquiries. Officers are now keen to locate Spouse, who can be seen here on CCTV. She is white, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, of an average build, and has mid-length black hair. This CCTV image is the only one we hold of Spouse. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact police online, via webchat, or call 101 quoting incident number 72 of 12 July 2023. You can access webchat and the police's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org