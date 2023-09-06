South Yorkshire Police have published the photographs of 21 men and women they currently have on their 'wanted' list.
Their photographs and names have been published by the force, along with brief details of the offences officers want to speak to them about.
Some of those in the ‘Most Wanted’ list have been evading arrest for years, including Ahmed Farrah, who is wanted in connection with the murder of a young man in Sheffield in 2018. To date, nobody has been charged over the murder so far, with the investigation ongoing.
The information included in this article has come from South Yorkshire Police, and was correct on the date of publication of this gallery.
Crime reference and incident numbers have been included for all of the 21 people on this list, and should be quoted when contacting police.
Anyone with information about any of the wanted men should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
1. Most wanted
These faces all appear on South Yorkshire Police's list of their most wanted men and woman right now. All are wanted as part of ongoing criminal investigations
Officers in Doncaster are asking for your help to find wanted woman Sheree Spouse.
Spouse, 46, is wanted in connection with an incident of theft and assault reported in the Intake area of Doncaster on Wednesday 12 July.
At 2.30am, it is reported that a man in his 40s was assaulted at a property, before a number of valuable items were taken. The victim received hospital treatment for his injuries.
A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft, robbery, attempted burglary and assault offences in connection with this incident. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Officers are now keen to locate Spouse, who can be seen here on CCTV. She is white, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, of an average build, and has mid-length black hair. This CCTV image is the only one we hold of Spouse.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact police online, via webchat, or call 101 quoting incident number 72 of 12 July 2023. You can access webchat and the police's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Police in Rotherham have launched an urgent appeal to trace wanted man Terry Hutley. Launching a public appeal on July 19, 2023, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Hutley, 47, is wanted for recall to prison and for breaching his licence conditions. "Hutley, who also has several aliases including Roberto NolanTerry Nozilla, and Sandy, is white, approximately 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build, with a bald head. He has a number of distinctive tattoos including a jaguar on his upper left arm, a Viking face and American Civil War soldier on his right arm, a heart tattoo with a dagger through it on his right shoulder, a skull with devil horns and a cross on his right forearm, and a skull with fire on his right thigh. "He has connections in London, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. "If you see Hutley, please do not approach him but call 999. If you have information about where Hutley is or has been, please report this to us online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 560 of 18 July 2023." You can access the force's webchat and online portal here: smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/ Alternatively, if you would prefer not to provide your personal details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers to pass information in confidence. You can do this by calling their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or by completing a form online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Police in Rotherham are asking for your help to locate wanted man Darren Oldham. Launching a public appeal on June 30, 2023, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Oldham, 35, is wanted in connection with reported sexual offences that are alleged to have been committed in Rotherham and Cornwall. "He is believed to have links to the Oxfordshire and Manchester areas, and officers believe Oldham may be travelling around the country. "Oldham is white, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with short dark brown hair. While he is clean shaven in this image, it is not known whether he currently has any facial hair. "He is also described as having a two-inch scar in the centre of his forehead, a distinctive scar on his left forearm and a scar on his right forefinger. He is also believed to wear an earring in his left ear. "Have you seen Oldham or do you know where he is? If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact South Yorkshire Police online or via 101 quoting incident number 701 of 29 June 2023." You can access the force's online services here: smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/