Morrisons Meadowhead: Teen motorcyclist threatened with knife in robbery at Sheffield petrol station

An 18-year-old man was threatened with a knife as his motorbike was stolen in a terrifying robbery at a Sheffield petrol station.

By Robert Cumber
2 hours ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 12:19pm

The teenager had reportedly stopped at the Morrisons petrol station on Meadowhead to make a call when he was targeted on Sunday, February 26, at around 9.05am. A police spokesperson said: “It is understood that while the man was stationary, unknown suspects approached, threatened him with a knife and stole his motorbike.”

The man’s mother, who has appealed for help to catch the robbers and recover the vehicle, said her son was ‘OK but shook up’. She shared a photo of the vehicle, which is a yellow Honda with the licence plate FC16 PPV, and urged anyone who sees it to contact police.

She also said that other people had contacted her to say their vehicles had been targeted, including one man in Batemoor who has CCTV footage of three men trying to steal his bike on three occasions.

The yellow Honda motorbike was taken from an 18-year-old in a knifepoint robbery at Morrisons petrol station on Meadowhead, Sheffield, on Sunday, February 26
South Yorkshire Police said an investigation is underway and asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 963 of February 26, or to get in touch online.

The licence plate of the yellow Honda motorbike which was taken from an 18-year-old in a knifepoint robbery at Morrisons petrol station on Meadowhead, Sheffield, on Sunday, February 26
