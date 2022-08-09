More than 93 per cent of burglaries in Barnsley do not result in conviction

During January, February, and March 2022, 300 residential burglaries took place, compared to 370 in the same time period in 2021.
During 2020-21, six per cent of burglars were convicted, which increased in 2021/22 to 6.9 per cent.
Overall in the borough, 6,498 crimes were recorded between April-June 2022, with Central ward seeing the highest rates of crime.
A report to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner states: “Whilst this improvement is welcomed and contributes to further reductions through reduced re-offending, there is clearly more to do.
“The national average is five per cent”.
The report adds that reducing burglaries remains a “key priority” for police in Barnsley, with a new plan in place to co-ordinate activity across a number of departments.
From April to June, the plan led to 410 dedicated patrol hours,2,018 crime prevention visits, and 21 arrests of key suspects.