Police in Rotherham have seized 50 cannabis plants, £3,000 cash and firearms during an operation across the borough.

Specialists teams were deployed across Rotherham on February 1, as part of the latest Operation Duxford, which aims to crack down on organised crime, drug cultivation, and the arrest of outstanding suspects.

A report to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner, states that the day was a ‘success’, resulting in 18 arrests for range of offences including drugs, traffic, violence and weapons.

Nine drug warrants were also executed, resulting in the seizure of 750 cannabis plants, a ‘large quantity of bagged cannabis’ and class A drugs.

Imitation firearms including a cross bow were also recovered, along with more than £3,000 in cash.

The report adds: “Op Duxford is a quarterly event, which gives the district time to plan and prioritise our actions to address our communities’ concerns.