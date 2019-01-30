Police carried out 40 drug raids on a Sheffield estate and seized more than £600,000 worth of drugs after residents told them it was one of the area’s biggest problems.

Sgt Martin Simcock, of the Manor and Arbourthorne team, said they found drugs in 38 of the 40 raids on the estate during 2018.

The warrants were executed after people living in the area identified drug use and supply as one of the area’s top three problems in a survey, which the Sheffield South East neighbourhood police team ran in January.

Sgt Simcock said: “We are trying to do things a bit differently so in January we ran a survey and said what are the problems in the area and asked what people wanted us to concentrate on.

“They came back and drug supply and use, problems with off-road motorbikes and litter were the top three problems so we made those our priority.

“We want to make sure that the community knows we are listening.”

The officer said class A and class B drugs, including ecstasy, heroin and cannabis were found at a number of properties in the area.

He said: “We get information from Crimestoppers but one of the main things we are trying to do is be more proactive in the community and get to know them and build a knowledge of the area.

“Police officers are supposed to be the eyes and ears of the community so if we don’t know what’s going on then we are doing something wrong – we make our own luck.”

The Sheffield South East NPT has just launched its 2019 community survey, which runs for the next three weeks, and will again be used by officers to prioritise issues.

Sgt Simcock said: “We want as many people as possible who either live, work or spend time in the Manor and Arbourhorne areas to complete the survey.

“I want it to be an annual thing. It’s a way of reaching out to people and it really is an opportunity for people to have a say and shape how we police their neighbourhood.”

Sgt Simcock said the NPT would run another survey in August to give people the chance to review their work and progress.

For more information or to complete the survey visit http://bit.ly/mapolicesurvey