More than 4,600 drivers caught by speed cameras in South Yorkshire
More than 4,600 drivers have been caught speeding on South Yorkshire’s roads by fixed cameras, police have revealed.
One motorist was clocked travelling at 114mph on the M1.
The shocking figures were shared as police revealed the results of a major operation to improve safety on South Yorkshire’s roads, where already in 2024, 16 people have tragically died. During an operation in April, South Yorkshire Police said officers had spent one week focusing on each of the ‘fatal four’ biggest causes of death on our roads.
In the first week, 129 drivers were processed for speeing; the second week saw 23 drivers test positive for drink or drugs; in week three, 24 drivers were caught using their mobile phone; and week four saw 47 drivers processed for not wearing a seatbelt.
In addition to those proactive stops by officers, 4,615 drivers were caught speeding by fixed cameras, with the highest speed of 114mph recorded on the M1.
Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “Every day officers are out patrolling and responding to reduce risk on our roads.
“But to achieve this, we need ALL road users to step up and change their behaviour.
“People think it won’t happen to them, but road traffic collisions can happen to anyone, any age.
“We have heard every excuse and reason possible to why people decide to risk it, but it’s not worth it. You could kill or seriously injure someone and face a lengthy prison sentence.
“Think ahead, plan and act.”
For more information on road safety, visit the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership’s website.