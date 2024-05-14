More than 4,600 drivers caught by speed cameras in South Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One motorist was caught by police doing 114mph on the M1

More than 4,600 drivers have been caught speeding on South Yorkshire’s roads by fixed cameras, police have revealed.

One motorist was clocked travelling at 114mph on the M1.

The M1 in South Yorkshire, where police said one driver was caught travelling at 114mph

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shocking figures were shared as police revealed the results of a major operation to improve safety on South Yorkshire’s roads, where already in 2024, 16 people have tragically died. During an operation in April, South Yorkshire Police said officers had spent one week focusing on each of the ‘fatal four’ biggest causes of death on our roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the first week, 129 drivers were processed for speeing; the second week saw 23 drivers test positive for drink or drugs; in week three, 24 drivers were caught using their mobile phone; and week four saw 47 drivers processed for not wearing a seatbelt.

In addition to those proactive stops by officers, 4,615 drivers were caught speeding by fixed cameras, with the highest speed of 114mph recorded on the M1.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said: “Every day officers are out patrolling and responding to reduce risk on our roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But to achieve this, we need ALL road users to step up and change their behaviour.

“People think it won’t happen to them, but road traffic collisions can happen to anyone, any age.

“We have heard every excuse and reason possible to why people decide to risk it, but it’s not worth it. You could kill or seriously injure someone and face a lengthy prison sentence.

“Think ahead, plan and act.”